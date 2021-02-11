LA woman sentenced to 6 years in prison for deadly Tehachapi crash

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A Los Angeles woman who pleaded no contest to driving under the influence when she collided head-on with another vehicle, killing its driver, was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison.

Diana Cruz-Perez pleaded no contest last month to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. She was 30 at the time of the July 24 crash southeast of Tehachapi.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Cruz-Perez was driving a Nissan Sentra south on Tehachapi Willow Springs Road, south of Highline Road, when she crash into another Sentra driven by a 71-year-old man. He died at the scene.