BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After finishing a job on Oct. 15, 2020, Grant Miller followed his usual routine — he took a few hits of methamphetamine.

Miller, 50, then got behind the wheel and began the long drive home from Tehachapi to Fresno, prosecutor Tara Deal said. He didn’t reach his destination.

Miller nodded off while driving, his SUV crossed multiple lanes of Highway 99 onto the shoulder and slammed into a tow truck, killing its driver, who was standing outside helping a stranded motorist, Deal said as she presented her closing argument Monday in Miller’s manslaughter trial.

Despite having been in a “very violent” collision which he caused, Miller continued to nod off in the back of a patrol car, Deal said.

“He was so impaired by methamphetamine that he couldn’t even stay awake,” Deal told the jury. The impact tore off the right side of the SUV.

Deal asked the jury to find Miller guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in the crash that killed Roberto Garcia Jr. on northbound Highway 99, south of Woollomes Avenue. Garcia, 22, died instantly.

The jury received the case around 3 p.m. There are several lesser included charges it can consider.

Miller’s attorney, Deputy Public Defender Kevin Moran, acknowledged Miller used meth and caused the crash. But that alone, he said during his closing argument, does not necessarily mean his client was under the influence or negligent.

There is no level of meth, as there is with alcohol, where the law considers someone to be impaired. A blood test revealed 490 nanograms of meth in Miller’s system, high enough to potentially kill a new user, Moran acknowledged, but he said Miller had built up a heavy tolerance.

The test results don’t necessarily mean he was impaired, Moran told the jury.

The crash occurred because Miller, who slept on a park bench in Hart Park the night before, was tired and fell asleep, Moran said. The SUV hit the tow truck at about 9:55 p.m., after Miller had been driving about an hour.

“Any person falling asleep won’t be able to drive safely,” Moran said. “Doesn’t mean they’re impaired.”

What happened is a “tragic situation,” Moran said, but he argued the prosecution failed to prove Moran’s impairment or negligence beyond a reasonable doubt.

In her rebuttal, Deal noted California Highway Patrol officers — and even a defense witness — testified Miller’s drug use left him impaired under the law.

Officers examined Miller at the scene and afterward and had him perform a variety of sobriety tests, Deal said. Lab results simply corroborated investigators’ findings, she said.

Miller’s argument that he fell asleep because he was tired isn’t a defense, Deal said. He was tired because he was crashing from drug use, she said.

A sober person would not have allowed their vehicle to cross two lanes and drive onto the shoulder and claim not to have seen a tow truck that should have been visible a mile away, the prosecutor told the jury.

Contacted at the scene by CHP, Miller told an officer he smoked meth the night before, and he felt tired because of the drug’s effects, according to court filings. The officer noted Miller had red, watery eyes and “extremely constricted” pupils.

According to court testimony, Miller said he started using drugs at 16. He told officers he typically smokes meth upon waking up, and after leaving work.