BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County District Attorney’s office was awarded a $585,000 grant to fund a team to handle drug and alcohol-impaired cases, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

According to DA officials, the California Office of Traffic Safety funds this grant and this is the twelfth year the district attorney’s office has received this grant.

Kern currently ranks first for most DUI-caused accidents in America, according to a study from QuoteWizard.

Last year the team filed more than 3,000 DUI cases, that number includes 100 combined drug and alcohol cases and 300 DUI drug charges, according to the District Attorney’s office.

The California Highway Patrol told 17 News that as of November 2022, the highway patrol officers have investigated 327 crashes that involved a driver who was under the influence.

The Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a news release:

“Maintaining a team of prosecutors to combat impaired driving is essential to reducing crime and providing justice for victims impacted by this careless and criminal conduct.” Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer

The grant runs through September 2023, according to the district attorney’s office.