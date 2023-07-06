BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with DUI offenses in connection with his arrest last month in southwest Bakersfield, according to court records.

Joseph Garcia is facing two misdemeanor DUI charges stemming from his June 7 arrest and was due in court Thursday morning, records show.

Garcia was driving a marked sheriff’s patrol vehicle when police officers contacted him at about 6:06 a.m. at the intersection of White Lane and Liverpool Way, police said. He showed signs of impairment and was arrested, police said. He was not in uniform.

Sheriff’s officials have said Garcia has been with the department since 2015 and was placed on paid administrative leave. He was 34 at the time of his arrest.