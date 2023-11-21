BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County sheriff’s deputy who was off-duty when she crashed into a Bakersfield patrol vehicle last month has been charged with driving under the influence and four counts of child cruelty.

Ana Christina Alvarez pleaded not guilty Monday to the charges, all misdemeanors, and has a hearing scheduled in January, according to court records.

Alvarez, 32 at the time, was driving a private vehicle with four children inside — ages 2, 4, 6 and 7 — when she hit a patrol car in southwest Bakersfield on the night of Oct. 21, police said. No injuries were reported.

She was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drunken driving and child endangerment, police said.