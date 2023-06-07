BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested Wednesday in southwest Bakersfield on suspicion of drunken driving, police said.

Joseph Garcia, 34, was driving a marked sheriff’s patrol vehicle when police contacted him at about 6:06 a.m. at the intersection of White Lane and Liverpool Way, police spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair said. Garcia, who was not in uniform, showed signs of impairment and was arrested, Pair said.

The incident did not involve a collision or injuries, Pair said.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Lori Meza confirmed Garcia has been employed by the department since 2015 and is on paid administrative leave.