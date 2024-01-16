BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Karim Reyad, the one-armed motorist accused of speeding while impaired in a deadly crash last year, was ordered Tuesday to turn himself in at Lerdo Jail at 1 p.m.

Reyad, facing charges including second-degree murder, was released from jail in September to receive specialized treatment for injuries suffered in the crash. He has undergone surgery on a leg and received “aggressive physical therapy,” attorneys said.

Judge John Oglesby, during a brief hearing Tuesday morning, noted Reyad’s progress and ordered him back into custody. He scheduled a hearing Feb. 6 to make sure Reyad is getting the medical treatment he needs while behind bars.

Reyad was brought into court in a wheelchair. Several family members attended the hearing, as did a couple dozen family members of Gayla Sue Price, the woman killed in the crash.

According to police reports, Reyad on April 18 sped in a Dodge Charger Hellcat, swerved into opposite lanes on Campus Park Drive and hit a Honda Civic driven by Price.

The 66-year-old Price died at the scene. Reyad and a passenger suffered multiple injuries.

The reports say Reyad’s blood tested positive for THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. A week earlier, he was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired.