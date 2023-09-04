BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Murder defendant Karim Reyad has been released from custody to receive medical treatment for a leg badly injured in a crash that killed a 66-year-old woman.

Reyad, 18, is accused of driving at high speeds while impaired in the April 18 crash that killed Gayla Sue Price.

Last week, a judge ordered him released from custody only for as long as he needs specialized treatment. Inmate booking records showed Reyad was no longer in custody as of late Monday morning.

It’s unclear exactly when he’ll return to jail. A hearing is scheduled Sept. 25 to discuss his progress.

A passenger in Reyad’s Dodge Charger Hellcat told police Reyad hit speeds of at least 120 mph and made an illegal U-turn before traveling east on Campus Park Drive, where he swerved into opposite lanes and hit Price’s Honda Civic. Price was declared dead at the scene. Both Reyad and his passenger were injured.

Reyad smoked marijuana from a wax pen while driving, the passenger said according to court documents. His blood tested positive for THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, documents said.

Police arrested Reyad a week earlier on suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana. He faces charges including second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. Reyad lost an arm in a crash last year.