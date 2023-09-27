BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At the request of defense counsel, a judge on Wednesday postponed to November the preliminary hearing of a man accused of speeding and driving while impaired in a crash that killed a woman in southwest Bakersfield.

Judge Tiffany Organ-Bowles set Nov. 14 as the date on which it will be decided whether there’s sufficient evidence to order Karim Reyad to trial on charges including second-degree murder.

Prosecutor Kacie Barrier told the court she would object to any further postponements.

Reyad, 18, has another hearing on Oct. 31 in front of a different judge at which his attorneys — H.A. Sala and Forrest Miller — will provide an update on treatment he’s received for injuries he suffered in the crash. He’s been out of custody for three weeks to receive specialized care but will eventually be returned to Lerdo Jail.

On April 18, Reyad was allegedly impaired by marijuana when he drove a Dodge Charger Hellcat on Campus Park Drive and collided with a Honda Civic driven by Gayla Sue Price, 66. She died at the scene.

Data retrieved from the Dodge showed it was traveling 108 mph 1.1 seconds before impact, according to court documents.

Both Reyad and his passenger were injured. The passenger told police Reyad smoked marijuana from a wax pen while driving. His blood tested positive for THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, according to court documents.

Reyad was arrested a week earlier on suspicion of driving while impaired by marijuana, according to court filings.