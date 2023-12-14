BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge has ordered one-armed man Karim Reyad, charged with murder in a high-speed crash, to be taken back into custody next month.

Reyad, 19, has been receiving treatment for injuries he suffered in the crash. Judge John Oglesby said he spoke with attorneys before Thursday’s court hearing and received an update on Reyad’s medical care.

Based on Reyad’s progress, Oglesby ordered him to surrender on Jan. 16. He has been staying at his parents’ home.

Initially held without bail, the teen was released from jail in September to receive “aggressive physical therapy” and other treatment for injuries to one of his legs. He has undergone surgery on the leg, his attorneys have said.

According to police reports, Reyad on April 18 sped in a Dodge Charger Hellcat, swerved into opposite lanes on Campus Park Drive and hit a Honda Civic driven by Gayla Sue Price. The 66-year-old Price died at the scene. Reyad and a passenger suffered multiple injuries.

The reports say Reyad’s blood tested positive for THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. Just a week earlier, he was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired.

He lost his arm in an earlier crash in which his attorneys say he wasn’t at fault.

In March a preliminary hearing — at which a judge decides if there’s enough evidence for a case to proceed — is scheduled. Attorneys said that hearing will last at least a day.