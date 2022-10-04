BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Probation Department has received a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to monitor high-risk, repeat DUI offenders, according to a news release.
Officials said the DUI Offender Grant allows them to create a specialized DUI offender caseload with a dedicated probation officer. The probation officer would focus on strategic tactics coupled with a high level of supervision with the goal of holding offenders accountable while also providing them with the opportunity to address their behavior, according to officials.
The one-year, $163,835 grant will go toward:
- Collaboration with court officials and prosecutor’s office to establish probation orders.
- Compliance with court ordered terms of probation.
- Check-ins with probationers.
- Referrals for services to assist probationers.
- Alcohol testing.
- Officer training in Standard Field Sobriety Test.
- Warrant service operation and/or probationer driver’s license enforcement operation.
The grant program runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2023.
Funding for the program was provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.