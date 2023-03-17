BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Friday found one man guilty of murder and another of manslaughter in a crash that killed a Bakersfield grandmother in 2019.

Ronald Pierce was found guilty of all charges, including second-degree murder. The jury found co-defendant Israel Maldonado not guilty of the murder count but convicted him of gross vehicular manslaughter and two counts of reckless driving causing injury.

Sentencing is set for May 5. Pierce faces a life term in prison.

The prosecution said the two men were racing northbound on Old River Road when Pierce’s Mustang rear-ended a minivan, knocking it over a median and into oncoming traffic, where it was hit by a crane truck. The minivan’s driver, Maria Bianey Navarro, 58, died at the scene, and two of her grandchildren suffered moderate to major injuries.

Tests revealed Pierce’s blood-alcohol content was 0.24%, three times the legal limit. It’s alleged he was traveling 130 mph at the time of the crash.

Pierce’s attorney, David A. Torres, had argued his client is guilty of voluntary manslaughter but said the evidence didn’t rise to murder.

Lidgett, representing, Maldonado, had asked for his client to be acquitted of all charges. He didn’t characterize what happened as a race and said his client’s truck didn’t hit any vehicles.

