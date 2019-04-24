Jury deliberating in trial of man charged with murder in crash that killed mother, daughter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Late Wednesday morning, jurors began deliberating in the trial of a man charged with murder in an alleged drunken driving crash on Taft Highway that killed a mother and her adult daughter.

The jury of seven women and five men in the trial of Vincent Moroyoqui began deliberating shortly after 11 a.m., following the defense’s hour-long closing argument and the prosecution’s rebuttal.

Moroyoqui, 36, faces a life term in prison if convicted of second-degree murder in the deaths of Raeleen Sorensen, 50, and Raegan Sorensen, 20.

He has admitted to speeding and weaving in and out of traffic before his GMC truck collided head-on with the Sorensens’ car the evening of July 20, 2017. He denied, however, that he was impaired at the time of the crash.

During his closing argument, defense attorney David A. Torres explained that Moroyoqui drank before the crash but estimated he had only a blood-alcohol content of .03 percent when the vehicles collided. Afterward, distraught over the wreck, Moroyoqui quickly finished off a half-pint of Fireball whiskey and a 20-ounce beer, quickly escalating his BAC, Torres said.

Toxicology results showed Moroyoqui had a BAC of .264, more than three times the legal limit, but Torres argued that was due to his quick consumption of alcohol after the crash.

“If he was a .03 at the time of the crash then he was not impaired,” Torres told the jury.

Torres said Moroyoqui deserves to be found guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter without intoxication, but not murder or gross vehicular manslaughter with intoxication. His client is a “terrible driver” with three DUI convictions, Torres said, but he was not impaired when the collision occurred.

Why would he start drinking after the crash? Because he’s an alcoholic, Torres said. He was “distraught ,confused, scared” and consumed the alcohol to calm his nerves.

Prosecutor Kim Richardson, who gave her closing argument Tuesday afternoon, called Moroyoqui’s testimony unbelievable. During her rebuttal, she said he’s trying to minimize his actions by saying alcohol had nothing to do with the crash. She asked jurors to hold him accountable.