BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the second time, a Kern County jury has found Jesus Rodriguez Moreno guilty of murder and drunken driving for a crash that killed a pedestrian in Lamont.

Moreno, 61, was found guilty Friday of all charges, including second-degree murder, in the June 3, 2017, crash that killed David Rosales Rico, according to the Kern County Superior Court website.

He faces a life term in prison at his Sept. 14 sentencing.

Moreno was previously found guilty in 2019, but the 5th District Court of Appeal tossed the convictions after determining officers violated his Miranda rights by giving incomplete or ambiguous readings of the warning that begins, “You have the right to remain silent.” A retrial began last month.

Prosecutor William Schlaerth said Moreno had a blood-alcohol content three times the legal limit and swerved across Highway 184 when he hit Rico, who died at the scene. Beforehand, he struck a power pole with enough force to sever it at its base but continued driving. California Highway Patrol officers found him by following a trail of fluid leaking from his Pontiac Aztek, according to court documents.

Moreno has three prior DUI convictions. His public defender, Jacob Evans, had asked the jury to reject the murder charge and instead find him guilty of vehicular manslaughter with intoxication with ordinary negligence.