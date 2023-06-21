BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury began deliberations late Wednesday afternoon in the case of a woman charged with second-degree murder in a crash on Highway 58 that killed a San Ramon woman traveling to a new home in Las Vegas.

The jury paneled for the trial of Ayana Council will resume deliberations Thursday morning, according to court records and officials.

Council, 28, faces a life term in prison if convicted.

Prosecutor Tara Deal has said Council’s blood-alcohol content was 0.22%, nearly three times the legal driving limit, when her car traveled over a median and into opposite lanes on Highway 58, hitting a vehicle driven by Michelle Rodrigue, 52. Rodrigue’s vehicle rolled. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rodrigue’s husband, Craig Rodrigue, testified he was driving behind his wife — both vehicles were packed with their belongings — and witnessed the collision. He said he rushed to her side and attempted chest compressions, but soon heard her gurgle and knew she had died.

Deal noted Council has two prior DUI convictions.

Deputy Public Defenders Nick Roth and Samantha Sark are representing Council. Roth has asked the jury to find Council guilty of manslaughter, arguing she didn’t have the necessary mental state to support a murder conviction.