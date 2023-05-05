BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A judge on Friday denied a motion for a new trial for two men convicted in a deadly street racing crash after listening to testimony alleging the jury foreperson had bullied the girlfriend of one of the defendants in high school.

Ronald Pierce Jr. and Israel Maldonado were convicted in March in connection with a 2019 street racing crash that killed Maria Bianey Navarro, 58, and seriously injured two of her grandchildren.

Sentencing for the two had been scheduled Friday but was postponed following a 90-minute hearing in which multiple witnesses — including the foreperson — were called to testify.

Tony Lidgett, the attorney representing Maldonado, said the foreperson, like all jurors, took an oath to tell the truth when asked if they knew any witnesses being called to testify. He said she failed to reveal she knew Maldonado’s girlfriend from high school.

“For the foreperson not to speak up and then to lead the remaining jurors in deciding the guilt or innocence of Mr. Maldonado is borderline criminal in nature,” Lidgett wrote in the motion filed in Superior Court.

He said Linda Pedroza, the girlfriend, provided testimony over two days that was crucial to the defense’s case, and Maldonado would have been acquitted if she was believed.

Pedroza took the stand Friday and said the foreperson bullied her for a month when they rode the bus to East High. She said the foreperson never threatened her but body-shamed her and made her life so difficult she moved to Las Vegas when the school year ended.

“This woman caused your life (to be) hell during your freshman year at East High, correct?” Lidgett asked. “Yes,” Pedroza said.

But when the foreperson took the stand she said she didn’t recognize Pedroza’s name on the jury questionnaire form or her face when she testified.

The two were in high school 17 years ago.

Prosecutor Cole McKnight asked the foreperson if she ever bullied anyone in high school.

“Absolutely not,” the foreperson said.

In making his ruling, Judge Kenneth C. Twisselman II said he found Pedroza credible in her comments about taking the bus with the foreperson and recognizing her in court, but found the bullying allegations less reliable. He said Pedroza had a “strong motive” to slant her testimony to help Maldonado.

The foreperson, however, had no motive to testify to anything other than the truth and Twisselman said he found her credible when she said she didn’t remember Pedroza’s name or recognize her face.

The judge found there was no juror misconduct and the defendants received a fair trial.

A new sentencing date was scheduled for June 13.

Pierce, 53, faces a life term in prison for convictions on charges including second-degree murder. Maldonado, 37, was found not guilty of murder but guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter and two counts of reckless driving causing injury.

Authorities said the two men were racing northbound on Old River Road when Pierce’s Mustang rear-ended a minivan, knocking it over a median and into oncoming traffic, where it was hit by a crane truck.

Tests revealed Pierce’s blood-alcohol content was 0.24%, three times the legal limit. It’s alleged he was traveling 130 mph at the time of the crash. McKnight has said Maldonado reached speeds of at least 100 mph.