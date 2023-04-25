BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cristian Escobar-Rodriguez started the night at a cocktail bar on Ming Avenue where, over the course of three hours, he made friends with someone and they decided to head to another bar, according to court documents.

The two men left Sports & Spirits for the VIP Lounge on California Avenue, where they came across two women. They drank together and later piled into Escobar-Rodriguez’s Dodge Charger to pick up more alcohol before heading to the house of one of the women, according to documents that became available this week.

They never arrived.

Authorities say Escobar-Rodriguez, 28, failed to negotiate a turn while traveling east on East Belle Terrace and his car left the roadway and rolled over in an open field. It came to rest on the driver’s side.

A 30-year-old woman died in the crash, which happened at about 1:50 a.m. on April 3, according to the California Highway Patrol. The three other occupants were injured.

Escobar-Rodriguez is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and two charges related to driving under the influence and causing injury. He’s due back in court Wednesday.

When officers arrived at the crash scene, Escobar-Rodriguez was found still seated in the driver’s seat, reports say. Removed from the car and placed on a stretcher, Rodriguez said, “I’m sorry, I’m sorry,” according to the documents.

An officer noted an “overwhelming” odor of alcohol coming from Escobar-Rodriguez, and he had red and watery eyes, the reports say.

Interviewed at Kern Medical, Escobar-Rodriguez told an investigator he had been driving at 60 mph when the road curved. Reports say he told an officer he drank five Dos Equis beers. His blood was drawn but the toxicology results were not contained in the documents.