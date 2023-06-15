BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Craig and Michelle Rodrigue had retired and recently purchased a house in Las Vegas. On June 17, they finished packing their vehicles and started traveling from San Ramon to their new home.

As Craig Rodrigue followed his wife’s Suburban east on Highway 58, a dark-colored vehicle approached from the opposite direction and veered over the median and into their path. It hit the Suburban, which rolled and came to rest on its roof.

Rodrigue testified he went to his wife’s side and attempted to give her CPR.

“I was pushing on her chest even though she was upside down,” said the former law enforcement officer.

But shortly afterward he heard Michelle Rodrigue gurgle, “and I knew then,” he said through tears. Paramedics arrived and confirmed what he already knew — his wife was dead.

Craig Rodrigue’s testimony came Thursday, the first day of trial for Ayana Council, who is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly driving under the influence in the June 17 crash.

Council, 28, faces a life term in prison if convicted.

Prosecutor Tara Deal told the jury Council’s blood-alcohol content was 0.22%, nearly three times the legal driving limit of 0.08%. Council has two prior DUI convictions.

This article will be updated.