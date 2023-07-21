BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When Ayana Council got behind the wheel drunk, she not only changed the course of her own life, she ended the dreams of a San Ramon couple who had recently retired and were traveling to a new home in Las Vegas.

Council crashed, killing a 52-year-old woman whose husband witnessed his wife’s last breaths.

Council, 28, said on Friday she understands the enormity of what she’s done.

“I don’t deserve to live,” Council told the court at her sentencing hearing, sobbing as she repeatedly apologized to the family of Michelle and Craig Rodrigue. She said if she were in their shoes, she would want the person who killed her loved one to rot in jail or burn in hell.

“I just can’t live with myself knowing the damage I’ve caused to your family,” Council said.

After family from both sides gave lengthy, emotional statements, Council was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison after being found guilty of second-degree murder, among other charges. She has two prior DUI convictions.

Council veered over the median and into opposite lanes of Highway 58, hitting a vehicle driven by 52-year-old Michelle Rodrigue. Rodrigue’s husband was traveling behind her in a separate vehicle and witnessed the crash.

Craig Rodrigue attempted to perform CPR on his wife. He testified he heard her gurgle as she died at the scene of the June 17, 2022, collision.

A blood test revealed Council’s blood-alcohol content was 0.22%, nearly three times the legal driving limit.

“I forgive you, I do,” Craig Rodrigue told Council at sentencing. “But I can’t forgive your actions that led you to murder my wife.”

When court proceedings first began, Craig Rodrigue said what he wanted most was an apology. He said he got one on the first day when Council looked at him in court and told him she was sorry.

His faith has supported him through this ordeal, Craig Rodrigue said, and he told Council he prays for her daily. She sobbed as he addressed her.

Council’s mother, Cynthia Fontenot, apologized to the Rodrigue family and told the court her daughter is not a monster. She said what happened was a “horrific accident,” and hopes her daughter gets the treatment and help she needs.

Deputy Public Defenders Nick Roth and Samantha Sark had asked the jury to find Council guilty of manslaughter, not murder, arguing she didn’t have the necessary mental state to support the more serious conviction.

Prosecutor Tara Deal said Council’s actions were egregious enough to warrant a murder conviction.

This article will be updated.