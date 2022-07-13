BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — They were embarking on a new life together.

Michelle Rodrigue and her husband celebrated their 30th anniversary in May and bought their dream home in Las Vegas, ready to start the next stage of their lives now that their children were grown and beginning careers of their own.

On the afternoon of June 17, the couple packed their belongings in San Ramon and began driving to their new home. They took separate vehicles, Rodrigue’s husband following her Chevy Silverado.

As they drove on Highway 58 at about 8:15 p.m., the husband saw a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction careen across the center median and collide with the Silverado, according to newly-released court documents. The pickup rolled over and came to rest on its roof.

The man told investigators he rushed to his wife and began providing aid, pausing only to yell at witnesses to detain the other driver.

“Seeing that my wife was in distress, I immediately began chest compressions and rescue breathing, doing everything in my power to save my wife,” said the man, whose name is redacted from the documents. “I continued to try to resuscitate her until paramedics arrived on scene.

“I believe my wife took her last breath with me trying to save her.”

Rodrigue, 52, was declared dead at the scene of the crash west of General Beale Road.

The other driver, Ayana Council, was determined to be under the influence and has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and other DUI-related offenses. She’s held without bail.

Council, 27, said she had a glass of wine and was traveling from Las Vegas to San Jose, according to the documents. A California Highway Patrol investigator noted she had red, watery eyes, slurred her words, was unsteady on her feet and smelled of alcohol. She performed poorly on field sobriety tests.

Her blood was later drawn but test results were not contained in court filings.

Council told investigators a vehicle cut her off and she swerved to avoid a crash when her Nissan Sentra began to spin. She said she felt an impact and her air bags went off, documents said.

A driver’s license check revealed Council was convicted of driving under the influence in 2018, officers said. In that incident, she was asleep in her vehicle when an officer arrived and arrested her, she told CHP.

When booked into jail, Council told deputies she may have alcohol withdrawals, documents said.

She’s due back in court Sept. 7.