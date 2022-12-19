Gilberto Lopez-Gallegos is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter in a crash that killed a woman on Highway 58.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with three felonies in a suspected drunken driving crash that killed a woman on Highway 58 is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in February.

Gilberto Lopez-Gallegos Jr., 31, appeared in court Monday and agreed to have his preliminary hearing set for Feb. 10. Held on $100,000 bail, Lopez-Gallegos is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, vehicular manslaughter with ordinary negligence, DUI causing injury and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Early Nov. 27, officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on westbound Highway 58 west of Oswell Street, according to California Highway Patrol. They found a disabled Ford Thunderbird on the right shoulder had been hit by a Chevy Silverado driven by Lopez-Gallegos, CHP said.

Tracy McPherson, seated in the driver’s seat of the Thunderbird, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP and coroner’s officials. A passenger was uninjured.

Lopez-Gallegos suffered injuries and was taken to Kern Medical, officers said. He was discharged Dec. 2 and booked into jail.