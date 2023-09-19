BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A driver accused of intentionally ramming another vehicle, killing Arvin educator Larry Hallum, had his preliminary hearing postponed for at least the third time on Tuesday.

Marque Qualls is now scheduled for a hearing in November at which a judge will determine if there is sufficient evidence for the case to proceed.

Qualls, 26, faces murder and other charges after police said he intentionally sped up and ran a red light on Feb. 15 to hit another vehicle, police said. Hallum, 79, the driver of the other vehicle, died in April as a result of injuries received in the crash.

Qualls had a blood-alcohol content of 0.18%, more than twice the legal limit, according to court documents. He told police he deliberately crashed “because he wanted to die,” the reports say.