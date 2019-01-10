GoFundMe set up for girls severely injured in suspected DUI crash on Christmas Day

The family of two girls severely injured in a suspected DUI crash has set up a GoFundMe to help pay medical costs.

13 year-old Emmy Elias and her cousin, 11-year-old Ariani Elias, were critically injured when the car they were in was struck by a suspected drunk driver just after 2 a.m. Christmas morning. They were on their way back from a family Christmas celebration.



Antonio, the girl’s grandfather, described the girls’ conditions as “muy mal,” (“very bad”). In a conversation with Eytan Wallace KGET, he said their conditions have not improved.

Emmy still is in critical condition at Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera, while Ariani remains in critical condition at Loma Linda University Medical Center in Loma Linda, CA (east of Los Angeles).

Emmy’s mother, Sandra, who was injured in the accident, is back at work in the Weedpatch area, according to Antonio, while Sandra’s father-in-law, Julio, who also was injured in the accident, is out of the hospital.

You can donate to the GoFundMe here.