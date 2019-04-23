Four-time DUI offender convicted of murder in crash that killed Lamont pedestrian

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A jury on Tuesday convicted a man who had four prior DUI convictions of second-degree murder in a drunken driving crash that killed a pedestrian in Lamont, prosecutors said.

Jesus Rodriguez Moreno, 56, faces a life term in prison at his sentencing hearing, prosecutor Garrett Rice said.

The night of June 3, 2017, Moreno left the scene of a crash on Highway 184, north of Buena Vista Boulevard. After leaving the crash, he veered to the right and hit David Rosales Rico, 39, killing him, according to the California Highway Patrol.

He again fled the scene, and officers followed a fluid trail in the roadway and found Moreno’s vehicle about 1.6 miles from the fatal crash, according to the CHP. He was arrested after officers determined he was under the influence of alcohol.