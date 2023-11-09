BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In 2019, Jesus Rodriguez Moreno was found guilty of murder and received a life term in prison for driving drunk in a crash that killed a pedestrian in Lamont.

The conviction was later overturned, and Moreno was transferred from prison back to Kern County. A second trial was held earlier this year.

Again, he was found guilty.

On Tuesday, Moreno, 61, was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison. It’s the same term he was previously serving.

Moreno had four prior DUI convictions when he drove with a blood-alcohol content three times the legal limit the night of June 3, 2017. He swerved across Highway 184 and hit David Rosales Rico as he walked along the road.

Rico died at the scene.

Among the evidence against Moreno were a shattered windshield and other damage to his SUV, blood on the exterior of the vehicle and a trail of vehicle fluid that led officers from the crash scene to the SUV. Officers found Moreno passed out in the driver’s seat.

Before hitting Rico, the SUV struck a power pole with enough force to sever the base. Despite the damage, Moreno continued driving.