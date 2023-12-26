BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Extra California Highway Patrol Officers will be on duty this upcoming weekend to reduce the number of impaired drivers during one of the year’s busiest travel periods.

CHP’s maximum enforcement period will start at 6:01 p.m. on Friday Dec. 29 that will continue through 11:59 p.m. Monday Jan. 1, 2024.

During the enforcement period, more officers will be monitoring the roads and looking for any signs of alcohol or drug impairment, traveling at high speeds, or not wearing seatbelts.

The highway patrol conducted a similar enforcement effort during the Christmas holiday. Statewide 20 people were killed in crashes between Friday, Dec. 22 and Monday, Dec. 25. Officers also made more than 900 arrests for DUI statewide, an average of one every five minutes, according to CHP.

Officials said routine and well-publicized DUI checkpoints act as a deterrent to drunk driving and can reduce alcohol-related crashes by 20%.

Anyone who suspects seeing an impaired driver on the road is urged to call 911.