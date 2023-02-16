BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former Bakersfield Assistant Police Chief Evan Demestihas pleaded no contest Thursday to a reckless driving charge in connection with allegedly driving under the influence last year.

Demestihas entered a no-contest plea to a “wet reckless” charge and was given one year of probation and ordered to pay fines, according to court records. A wet reckless conviction results in lesser penalties than a DUI, but is considered as a prior DUI offense for any future cases involving driving under the influence.

According to court filings, a California Highway Patrol officer followed a black pickup around 2 a.m. on July 21 as it repeatedly veered into the bike lane while traveling in northwest Bakersfield. The officer followed the truck until it parked in a driveway on Greenhaven Street and approached the driver, Demestihas, as he opened the door.

The officer smelled alcohol and Demestihas admitted to drinking a glass of wine and two to three beers, according to the filings. Breath tests taken at 2:27 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. revealed blood-alcohol content readings of 0.11%, above the state legal limit of 0.08%, the filings say. Demestihas was cited and released.