BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A nap apparently took precedence over placing his order after an alleged drunken driver pulled into a Taco Bell drive-thru.

Police found Rafael Jose Ledesma asleep in a red Honda Civic, the driver’s seat fully reclined, on the night of Aug. 31 at the Taco Bell at Shafter Avenue and West Lerdo Highway, according to a court filing. The windows were down.

“I reached my hand into the vehicle to wake Ledesma up, but he did not seem to care that I was there,” an officer wrote in the filing.

The officer noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from Ledesma, the filing says, and that he had red, watery eyes and slurred speech.

Ledesma, 25, was placed under arrest and charged with misdemeanor DUI offenses, according to court records. His arraignment is set for next month.

His blood, obtained through a warrant, registered a blood-alcohol content of 0.13%, according to the filing. The legal driving limit is 0.08%.