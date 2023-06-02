BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 18-year-old man who is being held without bail in connection with a deadly crash refused to attend a court hearing Friday, prompting a judge to order deputies to use force to bring him if he refuses again.

Judge Colette M. Humphrey then set new hearings for Karim Reyad on July 24 and 25, with a preliminary hearing scheduled on the latter date.

Reyad has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and driving under the influence of a drug causing injury, among other charges, in the April 18 crash that killed 66-year-old Gayla Sue Price.

According to court documents, Reyad’s 2019 Dodge Charger Hellcat was traveling 108 mph just before it collided with Price’s Honda Civic on Campus Park Drive. A passenger in the Dodge told police Reyad swerved into opposite lanes.

Reyad was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a drug four days before the fatal crash, according to the documents, which detailed other incidents of alleged reckless driving. Reyad’s left arm was amputated from the elbow down after a crash on a mini bike last year.