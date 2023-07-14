BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Arrested in 2017 in an alleged drunken driving crash that killed a pedestrian, Jesus Rodriguez Moreno was interviewed by California Highway Patrol investigators on three occasions.

His statements were admitted at trial and Moreno, who had four prior DUI convictions, was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.

The 5th District Court of Appeal tossed his conviction, finding investigators violated his Miranda rights by giving incomplete or ambiguous readings of the warning that begins, “You have the right to remain silent.”

“Although there was strong evidence supporting the convictions, we cannot conclude beyond a reasonable doubt that the admission of (Moreno’s) statements was harmless,” appellate justices said.

Moreno, 61, is back in Kern County Superior Court for a retrial scheduled to begin this month. He’s accused of driving with a blood-alcohol content three times the legal limit and swerving across Highway 184 in Lamont, hitting David Rosales Rico. The 39-year-old died at the scene of the June 3, 2017, crash.

In a ruling issued last year, the appeals court detailed the Miranda violations.

At the first interview, a CHP investigator who translated the warning to Spanish — Moreno is a Spanish speaker — said, “If you cannot pay an attorney one will be called for you free of charge before the interrogation.”

The appeals court found the officer’s statement was ambiguous: It left open to interpretation whether the attorney or the phone call was free.

Indigent defendants are entitled to an attorney at no cost. The Miranda warning states, “If you cannot afford an attorney, one will be provided for you.”

The court found Moreno wasn’t adequately informed of that.

The warning wasn’t given when Moreno was reinterviewed 30 minutes later, which likely wouldn’t have been an issue if he had been properly advised the first time since they occurred within a short time span, according to the ruling.

But Moreno also wasn’t given a full reading of his rights before the third interview, which occurred two days later. The appeals court found none of his statements should have been admitted at trial.