48 arrested for DUI during Labor Day holiday, CHP Bakersfield says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP officers in Bakersfield made dozens of DUI arrests over the Labor Day weekend during a statewide Maximum Enforcement Period.

Officials said officers arrested 48 people for DUI and and investigated two separate fatal collisions.

Statewide, officials said 1,078 people were arrested for DUI and at least 45 people were killed in crashes. CHP adds, nearly three quarters of people killed on California roads were not wearing seat belts.

The enforcement period began Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. and lasted through 11:59 p.m. Labor Day.