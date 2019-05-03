DUI checkpoint scheduled for Saturday in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police will hold a DUI checkpoint Saturday within city limits in an effort to reduce the number of drunken drivers on the roadway on May 4.

The checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., police said. Research shows crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced up to 20 percent when well-publicized DUI checkpoints and DUI patrols are routinely conducted, according to police.

Anyone who sees a suspected drunken driver is asked to call 911.