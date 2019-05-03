DUI checkpoint scheduled for Saturday in Bakersfield

DUI News

by: Jason Kotowski

Posted: / Updated:
bpd logo_1440098218612.jpg

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police will hold a DUI checkpoint Saturday within city limits in an effort to reduce the number of drunken drivers on the roadway on May 4.

The checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., police said. Research shows crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced up to 20 percent when well-publicized DUI checkpoints and DUI patrols are routinely conducted, according to police.

Anyone who sees a suspected drunken driver is asked to call 911. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FIFA – Copa America 2019

 
71
15
22
58
DÍAS
HORAS
MINUTOS
SEGUNDOS