DUI checkpoint in Bakersfield set for Jan. 29

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint Saturday evening at an undisclosed location within city limits.

The department said officers will set up the checkpoint between 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday and look for signs of alcohol or drug impairment. Officers will also be checking for proper licensing and registration during the checkpoint.

Police say well-publicized and routine checkpoints are a deterrent to DUI-related crashes and reduces them by up to 20%.

Penalties for DUI arrests could include jail time, fines and other expenses that could be more than $10,000, Bakersfield police said in a statement.

Anyone who sees a possibly impaired driver is encouraged to call 911.

