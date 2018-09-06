DUI attorney held without bail following third DUI arrest

Longtime Bakersfield DUI attorney Henry Noto is once again in hot water a couple weeks after getting into a nasty wreck while allegedly driving drunk. After Noto was arrested last month for his third DUI, he quickly made bail. But today, a judge had Noto arrested in a Kern County courtroom-without bail, for violating probation.

This is footage from Noto’s arraignment last week. The DUI defense attorney is accused of running a stop sign and crashing into a young correctional officer on his way home from work.

That correctional officer suffered a broken leg and pelvis. Loved one says his road to recovery could be rocky. Reports also say another victim received a traumatic brain injury.

After hitting the officer in this red truck, Noto’s Lexus was pushed into the road where he collided with a second car. Reports say Noto’s head was bleeding profusely. He and his passenger and the two drivers he hit were all rushed to the hospital. There, he took a breathalyzer test that came back at .16%, twice the legal limit.

62-year-old Noto told officers he returning from the Pasadena Rose Bowl. There was an Ed Sheeran concert at the venue that night. Noto told officers the only alcohol he’d had that day were two beers at noon-12 hours before the collision. This is Noto’s third DUI arrest.

Last year, the California State Bar addressed his second DUI where his BAC was a whopping .29%-more than three times the legal limit.



The state bar allowed him to continue practicing law but required him to go twice monthly meetings for alcohol abuse. Again, Noto now being held with no bail. He’ll be back in court next week.