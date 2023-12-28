BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of intentionally hitting a woman with a vehicle while driving drunk is facing charges including attempted murder, according to police and court records.

William Joseph Lindner Jr., 23, has pleaded not guilty and is being held on $695,000 bail, court records show. He’s due back in court next month.

The woman, whom Lindner was dating, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

At about 9:18 p.m. on Dec. 22, police were called to a location on Wible Road between Harris Road and Panama Lane to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers determined Lindner and the woman argued before he intentionally hit her, police spokesman Sgt. Andrew Tipton said.

Lindner is charged with attempted murder, spousal abuse, assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun, DUI with bodily injury and driving on a suspended or revoked license.

Lindner has several prior cases listed on the Superior Court website. In February, he pleaded no contest to a felony threats charge, and in 2019 he pleaded no contest to possession of a gun by a felon, records show.