BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who allegedly drove drunk and intentionally crashed into another vehicle, killing Arvin educator Larry Hallum, pleaded not guilty Friday to first-degree murder, according to court records.

Marque Qualls, 26, was ordered held without bail and is next due in court June 1, records show. He also pleaded not guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun.

Qualls on Feb. 15 drove while under the influence of alcohol and ran a red light at full speed — making no attempt to stop — then collided with a vehicle driven by Hallum at Old River Road and White Lane, according to prosecutors.

Hallum, 79, suffered serious injuries and died in April. Qualls was arrested by District Attorney’s office investigators on May 17.

Hallum worked for four decades as an educator at Arvin High School. A celebration of life for Hallum will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church on 1705 17th St.