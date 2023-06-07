BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with multiple crimes after a Ring camera captured a car crashing into a Wasco building has pleaded no contest to driving under the influence, according to court records.

Steven Antonio Castillo also pleaded no contest Monday to destroying or concealing evidence and driving without a license, records show. He was sentenced to time served and three years’ probation.

The incident occurred in April on Central Avenue, sheriff’s officials said. Castillo was found a short distance from the crash scene. No one was hurt in the building, officials said.