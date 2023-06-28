BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A night of celebration ended in tragedy on New Year’s Eve 2020 when a car driven by Adam Teasdale swerved off the roadway and hit a tree, flinging three passengers through the rear window. They died at the scene.

Teasdale, 23, was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison during a hearing in which some of the victims’ families provided emotional statements expressing heartbreak over Teasdale’s choices, but also forgiveness.

Teasdale allegedly drove under the influence when he went over a median and hit a tree off Brimhall Road near Jewetta Avenue. Killed were Timothy Michael Wilson, Devin Lee Atha and Andrew Nicholas Ortiz, all 20. A fourth passenger suffered minor injuries.

Earlier this month, Teasdale pleaded no contest to three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI causing injury.

Alice Hutchings, Atha’s mother, said her son and Teasdale were like brothers. She said she taught her son to forgive, and she’d be a hypocrite if she hung on to her anger at Teasdale.

“Devin loved you and I know you loved him,” she said.

Wilson’s mother, Angela Wilson, said she doesn’t hate Teasdale, but she hates the decisions he made that night. She said it’s hard to express what her son’s death has done to her family, and so many others.

“We lost a whole bloodline,” she said.

Harsher statements were given by the family of Ortiz. An aunt called Teasdale a coward and said she hopes karma catches up with him.

Sasha McKeen, Ortiz’s mother, said Teasdale robbed her son of his dreams and aspirations. She accused him of showing no remorse.

“I pray he doesn’t hurt anyone else’s family as he hurt ours,” McKeen told the court.

H.A. Sala, Teasdale’s attorney, also gave a statement, telling the families Teasdale was “very distraught and remorseful” from the moment he met him. He said he advised Teasdale not to reach out to his friends’ families because of the pending criminal proceedings.

“He was inconsolable, I can tell you that,” Sala said.

After raising doubt as to what caused the crash and following lengthy discussions with prosecutor Tara Deal, the plea agreement was reached, Sala said. He has previously said there was evidence another vehicle may have cut Teasdale off.

Given the time he’s already served in custody, plus 50% custody credits, Teasdale will serve about six more months before he’s released. He has no prior criminal record.

According to court documents, Teasdale had blood-alcohol content of 0.17%, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08%. “Whip-it” canisters of nitrous oxide — which provide a brief high by inhaling the gas — and a bottle of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey with only a few ounces left inside were found at the crash scene, documents said.

This article will be updated.

VIDEO ABOVE: Four friends, three deaths: Aftermath of a New Year’s Eve tragedy