BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Highway Patrol officers obtained a warrant to draw the blood of an 18-year-old man accused of driving a stolen vehicle in a deadly crash earlier this month after determining he was too drunk to give consent.

According to a warrant filed in Superior Court, two vials of blood were taken for testing from Timothy Javier Leal after he allegedly ran a stop sign in a stolen Kia Optima on Feb. 4 and was hit by a Toyota Tundra. Leal’s passenger, a 15-year-old boy, died at the scene.

Toxicology results weren’t contained in the warrant, which said Leal showed multiple signs of impairment including slurred speech, an odor of alcohol and bloodshot, watery eyes. Leal was found a short distance from the crash scene and admitted driving, officers said.

He was taken to Kern Medical for treatment of serious injuries and was not listed in custody as of Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 7:20 a.m. when Leal, traveling west on Irene Street, failed to stop for a stop sign at Alta Vista Drive and was hit by the southbound pickup, according to CHP. The Tundra rolled over and came to a rest against a house. Its driver, an 80-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.