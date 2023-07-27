BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of drunken driving and hit-and-run charges in a crash that seriously injured two bicyclists had his sentencing postponed Thursday to see if he qualifies for treatment through a veterans program.

Joshua Ramage, 43, will be examined next month to see if he has medical or mental health issues related to his military service that qualify him for a treatment program instead of incarceration. Judge Charles R. Brehmer will take that assessment into account when sentencing Ramage on the newly-selected date of Aug. 23.

On the night of May 1, 2021, Ramage was driving a Ford Excursion west in the slow lane of Stockdale Highway when he collided with bicyclists Douglas Allmon and Alissa (Lisa) Brown.

Ramage kept driving, took a right onto Rio Bravo Drive and drove around the neighborhood before getting pulled over after getting back onto Stockdale Highway traveling west — away from the crash, according to prosecutors.

Ramage testified he was attempting to find a way back to the scene to check on the bicyclists. Breath tests indicated Ramage’s blood-alcohol content was 0.25%, more than three times the legal limit of 0.08%, prosecutors said. Ramage testified he’d been drinking throughout the day but felt he could safely operate a motor vehicle.

Brown suffered broken ribs, a collapsed lung, a broken pelvis, skull fracture and bleeding on the brain. She spent time in a coma and received a traumatic brain injury, prosecutors said. Allmon had a lacerated spleen, broken ribs and a cut to his scalp.

A jury convicted Ramage in May of three felonies.