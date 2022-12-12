BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A driver clocked at 107 mph on Interstate 5 was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to California Highway Patrol.

Joel William Mallette, 33, had red and watery eyes, slurred speech and smelled strongly of alcohol when stopped in a Toyota Solaris the afternoon of Dec. 7 on northbound I-5 north of the Kings County Line, an officer wrote in a warrant to obtain samples of Mallette’s blood for testing. The officer said he was conducting speed enforcement when he spotted the Solaris south of Twisselman Road and visually estimated it as traveling 105 mph, then confirmed a speed of 107 mph using radar.

When stopped, Mallette refused to open his door or roll down the window, according to the warrant. More officers arrived and Mallette got out but refused to perform sobriety tests, the officer said. Mallette was taken into custody and his blood drawn, according to the warrant.