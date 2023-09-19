BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of driving drunk when he hit a pedestrian early Sunday has been charged with manslaughter and two felony DUI-related charges, court records show.

Mao Ernesto Arias, 47, is due in court Tuesday afternoon for arraignment. He’s being held on $120,000 bail, according to inmate booking records.

According to police, Arias was driving west on Meacham Road at about 2:38 a.m. when he hit the pedestrian. The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The crash happened east of Calloway Drive.

Arias remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said. He was arrested after police determined he was under the influence, according to a Bakersfield Police Department release. He has no prior criminal cases listed against him in Kern County.