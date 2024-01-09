BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prosecutors on Tuesday filed six felony counts and a misdemeanor against the man who allegedly drove drunk when his pickup hit three people at the Bakersfield Christmas Parade.

Alan Lewis Booth, 72, is due in court Jan. 22 for arraignment on four counts of assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun, two drunken driving-related counts and misdemeanor resisting arrest, according to court records.

Arnold Rios, the eldest victim, suffered leg fractures and a skull fracture with a brain bleed, according to attorneys with Chain Cohn Clark, who have filed a lawsuit against Booth on behalf of Rios’ family.

Dominic Ledesma, 21, and his father, Rocky Legault, 42, were the other victims, according to family members.

Police said the paradegoers were hit in the area of H and 21st streets when Booth drove in reverse from an alley. Video taken at the scene shows officers carrying him after he stops walking on his own.