BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County sheriff’s deputy had a blood-alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit and was covered in fast food when found passed out behind the wheel of a marked patrol vehicle last month, according to court documents.

Multiple breath tests administered to Joseph Garcia showed his blood-alcohol content ranged from a high of 0.157% to a low of 0.137%, according to police reports that became available Friday. The legal driving limit is 0.08%.

Garcia, 34, is charged with two counts of misdemeanor DUI. The vehicle showed no signs of having been in a collision, police said.

Garcia was found at 6:06 a.m. on June 7 in a vehicle stopped but running with the keys in the ignition, windows fogged, on Liverpool Way near White Lane, police said. He awoke after officers knocked on the driver’s side window and got out “visibly disoriented and confused,” according to the documents.

Police said Garcia was disheveled and not in uniform. Food from Jack in the Box had spilled “all over” him and the driver’s side of the vehicle, reports say.

Garcia told police he didn’t remember buying food. He said he started drinking a six-pack of 805 Beer the night before and couldn’t remember how he ended up at his present location, reports say.

Police arrested Garcia after he failed field sobriety and breathalyzer tests, according to the documents. Sheriff’s supervisors picked up the patrol vehicle.