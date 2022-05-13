DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department will hold a DUI and Driver’s License checkpoint on Saturday at an undisclosed location in Delano.

During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs of alcohol or drug impairment and check drivers for proper licensing. Drivers caught driving under the influence and charged with a DUI can expect to spend $13,500 after their arrest. This figure includes fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and other expenses. They would also face possible jail time.

DUI checkpoints and saturation patrols have historically been conducted in locations with a higher frequency of DUI-related crashes and arrests. Funding for the enforcement efforts are provided by a grant from the Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.