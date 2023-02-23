BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Negotiations are ongoing and a decision is expected next week in the case of a man accused of driving under the influence in a crash that killed three of his passengers.

Prosecutor Tara Deal and defense lawyer H.A. Sala said in court Thursday they’ll soon either reach a settlement or be ready to set a trial date for Adam Teasdale, charged with three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and a single count of DUI causing bodily injury. They return March 3 to inform the court of how they’ll proceed.

Teasdale, 23, allegedly drove under the influence on New Year’s Eve 2020 when he swerved, went over a median and hit a tree. Timothy Michael Wilson, Devin Lee Atha and Andrew Nicholas Ortiz, all 20, were thrown from the car and died. A fourth passenger suffered minor injuries. The crash happened on Brimhall Road near Jewetta Avenue.