BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — DDi of Bakersfield is offering free rides this New Year’s Eve for the Bakersfield area for the 26th consecutive year, according to the company.

“Last year we completed 209 rides, as a company, and so this year we are shooting for at least 250,” according to Noah Najera, the owner of DDi of Bakersfield.

To use this free service all you have to do is call 661-431-3854, according to the company. A car will be dispatched to take the caller home safely.

DDi of Bakersfield staff will have about 20 to 22 drivers this year for free rides, according to Najera. The drivers are volunteers but they will be compensated for it.

Bud Light, Advance Beverage and DDi will pay the fare, according to the company. Najera said the DDi of Bakersfield is able to to drive you and your car home.

There will be a sticker on the passenger door stating that it is a DDi vehicle with the Bud Light logo, according to Najera.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the company, this free service will be available from 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday.

“If you see someone who is drinking too much and you know that they shouldn’t drive just call our number 661-431-3854 and they can get a free drive for New Year’s Eve and by doing that you could potentially save a life,” Najera said.