BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is insufficient evidence to file charges against a Bakersfield police detective arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after hitting a parked truck, according to the District Attorney’s office.

No charges will be filed against Detective Louis Rodriguez in connection with the March 25 crash, DA’s spokeswoman Daniela Gonzaga said.

California Highway Patrol investigators had recommended misdemeanor DUI charges.

The Bakersfield Police Department confirmed Rodriguez remains on administrative leave.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Susan Eileen Avenue, south of Rosedale Highway and east of Heath Road, when Rodriguez, who was off duty, hit an unoccupied truck, the impact knocking it into a travel trailer, also unoccupied.

According to California Highway Patrol reports, Rodriguez left the scene to drop his dog off with his girlfriend, returned to speak with the truck’s owner, then went back to his girlfriend’s house to wait for officers.

Rodriguez admitted drinking a few Modelo beers hours earlier, and later having another beer at his girlfriend’s house, according to CHP reports. An investigator wrote Rodriguez had red and watery eyes, smelled of alcohol and was unable to accurately perform field sobriety tests

The truck’s owner filed a claim — a precursor to a lawsuit — in June and seeks more than $4,000 to repair damage.