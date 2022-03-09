BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A driver is under arrest on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter following a crash that killed a man and caused a gas leak late Wednesday night on White Lane, according to police.

Officers were called to the 4400 block of White Lane for a report a collision involving an SUV and a two-door-coupe in front of an apartment complex near Dovewood Street at around 10:50 p.m.

The man driving the two-door coupe was pronounced dead at the scene. He will be identified by the Kern County Coroner at a later time.

Investigators said the driver of the SUV, identified as Kimberly Phommasouk, 29, was traveling eastbound on White Lane and attempted to make a left turn and collided with the driver of the coupe. The collision sent the coupe off the road and struck a gas main that caused a brief gas leak.

Bakersfield police said early Thursday, Phommasouk was arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, felony driving under the influence resulting in death and DUI.

Phommasouk was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries from the crash and will be booked into the Kern County Jail when released.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

