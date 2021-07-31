UPDATE: DUI suspected in collision that severely injured 2 in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police say a driver involved in a collision Saturday afternoon in East Bakersfield will be arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The collision was reported at East 19th and Kern streets at around 4:45 p.m. Two vehicles were involved in the collision and the driver of one of the vehicles is suspected of driving under the influence at the time of the collision.

The two drivers suffered major injuries. The victim driver was listed as critical at a hospital.

At least other person suffered minor injuries in the collision. No other details about the collision were immediately available from police officials.

We will update this story as we learn more information.